Tony Nguyen

Fane - Fashion Blog

Tony Nguyen
Tony Nguyen
Hire Me
  • Save
Fane - Fashion Blog mobile web design template ui kit ui design landing page creative minimal interface ux ui typography article lifestyle fashion daily magazine news blog
Fane - Fashion Blog mobile web design template ui kit ui design landing page creative minimal interface ux ui typography article lifestyle fashion daily magazine news blog
Download color palette
  1. preview1.jpg
  2. preview2.jpg

Hi friends, this is a web design for minimal blog & News.
Thanks for your time and have a good day.

🚀Download on Envato Elements

---

Elements Template
Themeforest
Facebook
Behance
Instagram

Tony Nguyen
Tony Nguyen
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Tony Nguyen

View profile
    • Like