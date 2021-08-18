KSENIIA FAST

Edward Lear's Limerick

KSENIIA FAST
KSENIIA FAST
  • Save
Edward Lear's Limerick comics lettering funny comic poem limerick character character design illustration vector flat
Download color palette

Comic to Edward Lear's Limerick "Old Man of Vesuvius"

KSENIIA FAST
KSENIIA FAST

More by KSENIIA FAST

View profile
    • Like