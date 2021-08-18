Joacim Päivärinne
Joacim Päivärinne
Lottstift accessibility lottstift vaadin
Had the great pleasure of working with Lottstift back in 2019. Here's one of the designs we came up with.

It was this project that really set me on becoming an accessibility advocate/researcher/designer.

Posted on Aug 18, 2021
