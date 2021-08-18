👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
If you are looking for a modern logo for your job finder site or recruitment company. It’s a 100% vector full editable logotype with a creative phrase in the center. It can accentuate the modernity of your company. You can edit all colors and fonts. All fonts are free in this logo. The design logo is perfect for an online store, web studio, magazines, product packaging, and many creative business companies.
Use the GoWwworks logo, and create something amazing!
Check this project in more details in other sources
https://www.templatemonster.com/logo-templates/gowwworks-minimal-employment-agency-logo-template-190851.html
The project was created by Design Team of the dZENcode Ltd. To cooperate with us check the link below
https://dzencode.com/