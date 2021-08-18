Pure Photos – 線上圖片免費去背工具，每月免費 100 張去背額度，可導出 PSD 圖層與提供大量免費範本

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Pure Photos 是一款非常棒的免費線上去背工具，你只需要具備一個 Google 帳號，就可以免費登入並開始免費使用他的圖片去背功能，只需要幾分鐘的時間，他就能用非常精準的 AI 技術將圖片進行完美的去背，同時還能夠為圖片進行降噪與圖片增色效果，非常好用。
本文介紹的「Pure Photos」每月都會提供免費 100 張圖片去背的額度，並且支援多圖檔上傳的功能，最多可以批次上傳 500 張圖片進行批量去背。格式方面支援了 JPG、JPGE 最大 30MB、CR2 最大 50 MB、NEF 最大 50MB，可以說是專門為了專業攝影師所量身打造的一款線上去背工具也不為過。
如果你還想了解更多其他好用的免費圖片去背工具，可以參考：FocoClipping、BackgroundCut、InPixio Remove Background、Clipping Magic、Removal.ai、Slazzer…等等， 好用的線上圖片去背軟體。
繼續閱讀：https://techmoon.xyz/pure-photos/