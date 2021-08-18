Fabrizio Morra

Open Store Illustrations

Open Store Illustrations vehicle currency money spaceship family ecommerce business creditcard character iphone digital cleaning company sunglasses finance iconset bank illustration store shop
  1. Dribbble_open-05.png
  2. Dribbble_open-06.png
  3. Dribbble_open-07.png

A series of illustrations for a digital platform founded by e-commerce experts and tech operators that aims to grow different businesses.

Art Director, Graphic Designer & Illustrator
