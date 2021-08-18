Fahim - logo & identity designer

maxdrop logo design

maxdrop logo design logodesign abstract modern creative concept oil water drop shop online delivary minimal identity branding logo
maxdrop minimalist logo design concept
this design based on -
- Letter M
- Drop
- delivery

and, if you may seen something 100% similar before?
- I am open to hear your feedback.
Thank you.
