👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Постер к фильму «Мужчина из большого города» / «Man from the Big City» Movie Poster
Постер-афиша к фильму «Мужчина из большого города» сделанный для портфолио. Название и идею фильма придумал из головы. Использовал эффект под названием двойная экспозиция. Надеюсь вам понравится. Буду рад комментариям.
Poster for the film «The Man from the Big City» made for the portfolio. I came up with the title and idea of the film myself in my head. Used an effect called double exposure. I hope you will like it. I would be glad to receive comments.