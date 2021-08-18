Постер к фильму «Мужчина из большого города» / «Man from the Big City» Movie Poster

Постер-афиша к фильму «Мужчина из большого города» сделанный для портфолио. Название и идею фильма придумал из головы. Использовал эффект под названием двойная экспозиция. Надеюсь вам понравится. Буду рад комментариям.

Poster for the film «The Man from the Big City» made for the portfolio. I came up with the title and idea of the film myself in my head. Used an effect called double exposure. I hope you will like it. I would be glad to receive comments.