Petr Gadlina
email template email marketing design email
Hey 👋🏻

We introduce to you our no-code email template editor!

Design beautiful and responsive email templates easily within minutes. Our intuitive drag and drop editor allows you to save time and costs in the email creation process.

Check out our plugin if you are looking for an embeddable email template builder.

https://topol.io/

Posted on Aug 18, 2021
