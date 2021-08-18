Valensiya

Летающий корабль

Летающий корабль vector illustration
Вдохновившись мультфильмом "Планета сокровищ", я решила создать небольшой скетч с кораблем, плывущий где-то там в небе, на воздушном шаре)

Posted on Aug 18, 2021
