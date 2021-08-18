Ardi Multiguna

VALE™

VALE™ logo design brand
A concept idea made based on imagination for a high-end apparel company, run by two brothers to stand at the top of pinnacle of fashion, the true one.

Contact: ardimultiguna@gmail.com

Posted on Aug 18, 2021
