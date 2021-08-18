LocalLolo Marketplace — Mobile Responsive Prototype

🙌In the future, we propose delivering a multi-platform solution that allows you to effortlessly switch from one device to another in order to compete on an equal level with major corporations. The development of a mobile application will be an essential point of usability and the establishment of a habit of using your product. The software shortens the user's route of association.

⭐For example, imagine a user makes a request to look at reviews about a particular business. If there is no app, consumers must open a browser, enter the site address, visit the site, and read the review (or leave it). In the case of an app, the user can tap the app's icon on their smartphone.

What do you think about it? Press ❤️ if you like the shot!

👀Make sure to subscribe to our social media:

Instagram | Behance | LinkedIn | Facebook

📮We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at hello@equal.design