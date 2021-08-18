Kira Temirshina
illustration set: no-code platform

illustration set: no-code platform illustration illustration set vector isometric colours no code business onboarding
Download color palette
  1. 1st frame.png
  2. 2nd frame.png
  3. 3d frame.png
  4. last frame.png

Hi there! Really wanted to share these with you and find out how do you feel about them. This style that feels the most comfortable to me, and adding the shadows with raster textures is always fun. I also used a variety of simple isometric shapes and bright color combinations to make them feel easy yet interesting.

How do you feel about it, any suggestions? Let me know!

