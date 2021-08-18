Caveman

Task Manager Mobile App

Caveman
Caveman
  • Save
Task Manager Mobile App project instagram behance dribbble ios app clean ui app design management app schedule tasks to do list minimal user experience user interface ui ux mobile app task manager
Download color palette

Hey, guys!
Today I am sharing with you the concept of an task manager mobile app design. Let me know your thoughts on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome. 😁

Hope you all like this ❤️

Stay tuned for further shots. Show us a little love! Press "L". ❤️

If you have any idea so feel free to contact us
Want to see more projects? Visit our profile

Thanks a lot 😊

Caveman
Caveman

More by Caveman

View profile
    • Like