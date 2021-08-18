Dashboard Navbar UI

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey guys!
I've been waiting to publish this shot for so long and finally here it comes
Big shout out to Acedesign for inspiration
Image credit to Unsplash
Please hit LIKE , if you find it interesting!!
More work on Behance | Medium
Are you looking for someone who helps you to design your Product from 0 to 1?
Then just write to me at pranavpatil70@gmail.com
I‘m always open to new projects and great companies to work with!
Best regards from Bangalore, India
Pranav ✌️✌️
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.