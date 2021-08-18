Dalius Stuoka | logo designer

Green Planet Logo Design - Planet / Ring / Tomato / Star

Dalius Stuoka | logo designer
Dalius Stuoka | logo designer
Hire Me
  • Save
Green Planet Logo Design - Planet / Ring / Tomato / Star smart clever branding advertising software appicon tech star planet green vegetable tomato creative symbol logotype logodesign brand design icon logo
Green Planet Logo Design - Planet / Ring / Tomato / Star smart clever branding advertising software appicon tech star planet green vegetable tomato creative symbol logotype logodesign brand design icon logo
Download color palette
  1. gp-dr-1.png
  2. gp-dr-2.png

One of unused designs from a recent project that I decided to recycle.

✉️ Let's work together - dstuoka@gmail.com

Email - Website - Behance - Instagram - Playbook

Dalius Stuoka | logo designer
Dalius Stuoka | logo designer
Hello! For inquiries, please use my email, it's in 'About' ↘
Hire Me

More by Dalius Stuoka | logo designer

View profile
    • Like