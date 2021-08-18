DewApples

Elephant Minimal Logo

DewApples
DewApples
Hire Me
  • Save
Elephant Minimal Logo animals logo inspiration minimal symbol icon branding logo elephant
Download color palette

Hi friends here is my exiting minimal ELEPHANT logo
Contact for your custom project dewapples@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 18, 2021
DewApples
DewApples
A versatile Art Studio with Logo and Illustration
Hire Me

More by DewApples

View profile
    • Like