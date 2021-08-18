SpurTree Technologies

Hospital Dashboard

SpurTree Technologies
SpurTree Technologies
  • Save
Hospital Dashboard med clinic hospital patient calendar appointment doctor medical dashboard
Download color palette

Here's a dashboard we're working on for a hospital management. Let us know what you think :)

Interested in working with us? Shoot a mail to talktous@spurtreetech.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 18, 2021
SpurTree Technologies
SpurTree Technologies

More by SpurTree Technologies

View profile
    • Like