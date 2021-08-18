Hafidz | @fidznet

Big Slice Cute Mascott Logo

Hafidz | @fidznet
Hafidz | @fidznet
  • Save
Big Slice Cute Mascott Logo character logo design art mobile illustrator website brand web app graphic design flat identity silhouette illustration icon vector minimal design logo branding
Download color palette

Hi there,

Here's logo design concept for Big Slice.

See full presentation at https://www.instagram.com/fidznet
Let me know what you think about it!

Do you have a project?
Contact us Whatsapp

Follow us
Instagram | Instagram | Behance | facebook

Hafidz | @fidznet
Hafidz | @fidznet

More by Hafidz | @fidznet

View profile
    • Like