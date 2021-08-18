Manuj
LambdaTest Cross Browser Testing Tool (Dark Mode) software design browser testing ui design gif dark mode os report bug testing tool manual testing webapp real devices virtual machine rocket launch loader animation realtime testing cross browser testing animation saas after effects lambdatest
Excited to announce that the Dark Mode of our current app is launching soon , You can enjoy all the same great current features but now with a sleek new look and option to adapt your environment with just a toggle.

I designed the UI on sketch and animated the same using After Effects!

LambdaTest is the most powerful, comprehensive, and secure cloud test platform to empower software testers/developers globally to perform testing intelligently at scale

