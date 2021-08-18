LambdaTest Cross Browser Testing Tool (Dark Mode)

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Excited to announce that the Dark Mode of our current app is launching soon , You can enjoy all the same great current features but now with a sleek new look and option to adapt your environment with just a toggle.
I designed the UI on sketch and animated the same using After Effects!
LambdaTest is the most powerful, comprehensive, and secure cloud test platform to empower software testers/developers globally to perform testing intelligently at scale