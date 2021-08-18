Andy Jones

Mini Shift Card

Mini Shift Card medical shift product design pastel status iphone card clean ux design app ui
The new mini shift cards I designed for the Patchwork app. It allows NHS workers to book shifts which can't be filled by substantive workers and picked up by bank workers. I will rebound this shot showcasing them in action on the app.

Posted on Aug 18, 2021
Product Designer with over 10 years experience 👴🏻

