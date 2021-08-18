Anastasia Belousova

Landing page for English school

Anastasia Belousova
Anastasia Belousova
  • Save
Landing page for English school uxui first page learning study website design school website branding landing page english language school school dribbble homepage concept webdesign ui design daily ui
Download color palette

Hello, dribbblers💥

Landing page for English School📚
Full project you can find on Behance

I would be grateful for your likes and feedback ❤️

Anastasia Belousova
Anastasia Belousova

More by Anastasia Belousova

View profile
    • Like