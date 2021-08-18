Vaibhav Verma

Cryptocurrency Landing Page

Cryptocurrency Landing Page bitcoin trade investment invest cryptocurrency black yellow gold money ui landing page crypto
This is a part of Daily UI Challenge that I have taken up recently to sharpen my UI Skills.

This is Daily UI::003
Design a Landing Page. What's the main focus? Is it for a book, an album, a mobile app, a product? Consider important landing page elements (call-to-actions, clarity, etc.)

Credit for the 3D Illustration to https://iqonic.design/

