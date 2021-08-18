👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi guys 😉😉😉
Loma Icon Pack has been released!!!!!!! 😍✨
Loma icon pack can be a good choice for you.
And have a great experience in concept design and real projects with Loma icon pack.
Loma icon pack has 162 icons in 6 styles, a total of 992 icons, and we are trying to add new features as well as new icons and new styles in the next updates.
_Fully editable
_1.5px live stroke
_Regular grouping
_fast search
_grid 24px
_smooth corners
I hope you like the Loma icon pack and enjoy using it in your projects and concepts.
Thank you for your patience. Your criticism and suggestion is a valuable world for
me, so leave it with me in the comments.
😍✨
✨✨You can download the icon pack from the link below:
https://www.figma.com/community/file/1009213137771804748/loma-icon-pack-(972-icons)-%F0%9F%94%A5
Press "L" on your keyboard.
Contact us : mostafataghipour108@gmail.com