loma icon pack (972 icons)🔥🔥

loma icon pack (972 icons)🔥🔥 apple icons set icons icon pack icon design iconography branding iconset illustration clean mobile ui minimal interface daily ui icon ux ui
Hi guys 😉😉😉

Loma Icon Pack has been released!!!!!!! 😍✨

Loma icon pack can be a good choice for you.
And have a great experience in concept design and real projects with Loma icon pack.
Loma icon pack has 162 icons in 6 styles, a total of 992 icons, and we are trying to add new features as well as new icons and new styles in the next updates.

_Fully editable

_1.5px live stroke

_Regular grouping

_fast search

_grid 24px

_smooth corners

I hope you like the Loma icon pack and enjoy using it in your projects and concepts.

Thank you for your patience. Your criticism and suggestion is a valuable world for
me, so leave it with me in the comments.
😍✨
✨✨You can download the icon pack from the link below:
https://www.figma.com/community/file/1009213137771804748/loma-icon-pack-(972-icons)-%F0%9F%94%A5

Press "L" on your keyboard.
Contact us : mostafataghipour108@gmail.com

