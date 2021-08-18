Salung Prastyo
Ailee Studio

Online Course Landing Page

Salung Prastyo
Ailee Studio
Salung Prastyo for Ailee Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Online Course Landing Page mentor teaching education minimalist learning platfrom learning online course course landing page web design website design ui ux ui
Online Course Landing Page mentor teaching education minimalist learning platfrom learning online course course landing page web design website design ui ux ui
Download color palette
  1. Online Learning.jpg
  2. Homepage.jpg

Hi Dribbblers👋

This time I tried to explore about the Online Course Landing Page.

What do you think?

Please enjoy our posts and follow us, press “L” to show some love ❤️

We are available for new projects
Connect with us hello@aileestudio.com

Edit Edit shot details Delete

Ailee Studio
Ailee Studio
Hire Us

More by Ailee Studio

View profile
    • Like