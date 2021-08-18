Shreya Bhoj

Trails - A virtual Art Museum

Shreya Bhoj
Shreya Bhoj
  • Save
Trails - A virtual Art Museum artexhibition exhibition appdesign uxdesign ux artgallery virtualartmuseum artmuseum art logo branding graphic design ui
Download color palette

Hey guys, this is an Art Museum app UI to book, buy and view shows, artists and galleries, Hope you all like it. (:
Feedback is always appreciated! <3

Available to taking up and crafting your ideas.

Contact me -
shreyabhoj02@gmail.com
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/peachyaprill/

Follow for more!

Shreya Bhoj
Shreya Bhoj

More by Shreya Bhoj

View profile
    • Like