Dark Elbows and Knees Cream

The Elbow and Knee face the maximum amount of dirt and dust accumulation. These skin areas are prone to getting tough and hard with time. The skin tends to get multiple shades darker as compared to the skin color of the rest of the body. This is primarily prominent in the case of people wearing shorts and short sleeves dresses. The dark knees and elbows in most cases are not a medical condition and it is rather a result of exposure to pollutants and atmospheric dust. Also, another reason for the skin discoloration is the fact that both Elbows and Knees are the joints – which means that these areas rub against the clothing being worn over them. The constant friction causes the skin on the joints to get tougher and develop a different color. The Sanctus Knee and Elbow whitening cream help to soften the skin and also to restore the natural skin color. The skin feels soft and smooth and gets a natural whitening effect which makes the skin feel brighter.

