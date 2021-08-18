Valery

Mango design

Valery
Valery
  • Save
Mango design artist illustrator vector art health social media line drawing line art flat design character app design illustration character design adobe illustrator 2d food branding graphic design logo ui
Download color palette

Hi!
My name is Valery and I'm creating original flat style vector illustration for different projects. If have any kind of character, or just objects - I can help with your idea.

What Illustration I Can Design:
✓Vector, Web, Mobile apps illustration.
✓Mobile apps UI illustration.
✓Illustration for magazine, book, website, poster, blog post, Social Media and many more.

Thank you for attention, Valery

Follow me: Instagram | Behance

Valery
Valery

More by Valery

View profile
    • Like