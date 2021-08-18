Life is meant to accept your faults and move on to become a better person, and that’s what the best comedian in India Kapil Sharma did. He is a superstar who has marked his place as the top standup comedian in India. Last month, Kapil announced that his show The Kapil Sharma Show would be returning with a new season, featuring Bharti, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lehri, Chandan Prabhakar, and Archana Puran Singh. Reportedly, Bharti took a 50% cut for the show, due to the coronavirus pandemic. In an interview, she said that she felt ‘the pinch’ like everyone else.

