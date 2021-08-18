Wahib Irawan

Homee - Simple Illustration in Figma

Wahib Irawan
Wahib Irawan
  • Save
Homee - Simple Illustration in Figma flat design flat freebie figma pastel illustration
Download color palette

Just created a simple illustration using Figma.

What's your opinion?

📂 https://www.figma.com/community/file/1009708447052090714

View all tags
Posted on Aug 18, 2021
Wahib Irawan
Wahib Irawan

More by Wahib Irawan

View profile
    • Like