Mac

Tech Initiative

Mac
Mac
Hire Me
  • Save
Tech Initiative logo icon code brackets
Download color palette

There's a tech initiative against a stupid law in my country. Here's the symbol I made for it.
it stands for Tech Freedom (Get the brackets?).

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2014
Mac
Mac
Let's Design Teams and Systems. Way funnier in Spanish
Hire Me

More by Mac

View profile
    • Like