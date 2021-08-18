Vladimir Plesco

GESTAR | Logo design

GESTAR | Logo design letters sketch geometric moving company original minimslistic minimal unique visualidentity interface vector illustration logo identity graphic design design creative branding
Based in France, GeStar Groupage offers you the opportunity to pool all moving companies within a single interface.

The project includes:
Logo Design
Icon
Colors
Brochure design
In: www.instagram.com/vladimirplesco
Fb: www.facebook.com/plescovladimir
Be: www.behance.net/vladimirplesco
Beautiful and creative people, what do you think about this project?

