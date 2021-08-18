Yugal Mahajan
Nickelfox

Unearth Service Terms App

Yugal Mahajan
Nickelfox
Yugal Mahajan for Nickelfox
Hire Us
  • Save
Unearth Service Terms App ux minimal cards doubtful scribble vibrant concept conditions terms colors typography home screen landing screen stock photo design clean ui app visual design ui
Download color palette

Terms and conditions are a common part of navigating the social media sphere.
Every time you want to visit a new website or download a new app you are usually agreeing to a new set of terms and conditions to use it.

A Deloitte survey of 2,000 U.S. consumers in 2017 found that 91% of people consent to terms of service without reading them.

This UI reflects the concept of open source project https://tosdr.org that aims to fix the biggest lie on the web "I have read and agree to the terms"

Download the figma file here 👇🏻
Download Now

Have an idea? Let's talk here or WhatsApp
Follow us here:
Website | Facebook | Twitter

Nickelfox
Nickelfox
Hire Us

More by Nickelfox

View profile
    • Like