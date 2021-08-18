Unearth Service Terms App

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Terms and conditions are a common part of navigating the social media sphere.
Every time you want to visit a new website or download a new app you are usually agreeing to a new set of terms and conditions to use it.
A Deloitte survey of 2,000 U.S. consumers in 2017 found that 91% of people consent to terms of service without reading them.
This UI reflects the concept of open source project https://tosdr.org that aims to fix the biggest lie on the web "I have read and agree to the terms"
