Daily Logo Challenge - TVW

branding logo design logo illustrator adobe design graphic design daily logo challenge
Logo for the Daily Logo Challenge. This time TVW, a logo for a television news network. Not sure about the colors though, what do you think...?

Wanna know more about me:
www.radijsontwerp.nl

