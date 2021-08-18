studio&more

"Getnexar" App 🚗

studio&more
studio&more
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Here are some of the visuals we created for the onboarding process of the @getnexar app. We used illustrations for an easy & fast understanding of what the app does, to make the best user experience 🙌

You can view Nexar's casestudy here 😉

👉🏼 Follow us Instagram | Facebook | Linkedin

studio&more
studio&more
We are a visionary design studio

More by studio&more

View profile
    • Like