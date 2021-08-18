The Potato Studio

Crypto iOS App - Dark Theme

Crypto iOS App - Dark Theme ui payment future theme dark exchange money ios design card flat minimal crypto
Hello Dribblers,

Today we’re excited to share with you the dark theme for Crypto App.

With Crypto on the rise, it was only obvious that there was a need for a platform to trade it. Our concept lets you seamlessly trade your crypto holdings without needing any extra formalities.

👩‍💻 Are you looking to build a web or mobile application? We’re always looking to partner with great companies. Say hi at hello@thepotatostudio.co.in

👀 Want to see more in the future? Don’t miss any of our shots and follow us on Dribbble.

🌎 Visit our Website at www.thepotatostudio.com

Posted on Aug 18, 2021
