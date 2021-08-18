EMed HealthTech

Telemedicine App

EMed HealthTech
EMed HealthTech
  • Save
Telemedicine App ios mobile application mobile app ui design interface mobile application app design ux web minimalistic health online telemedicine app uiux design medical pharmacy ui
Download color palette

Hi Friends!
Here the new telemedicine app design, hope you 🤙 it.

EMed HealthTech
EMed HealthTech
Like