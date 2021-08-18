Ruttl

What if - you can edit copy on the live link

Ruttl
Ruttl
  • Save
Download color palette

Floating a new website can be challenging with a number of last minute content edits, changes and fine-tuning.

What if these edits can be done without multiple-iterations, directly on the live link?... Disruption is on your way! Sign-up to our Beta waitlist now and get to experience what a breeze editing can be !

https://ruttl.com/

Ruttl
Ruttl
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Ruttl

View profile
    • Like