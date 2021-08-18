Dental Records App UI

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
PocketDent for iOS is an application that helps people track and manage their dental records. It is a side-project developed by my colleague Ráduly Sándor, and I was very eager to create a new and fresh design for the app. Stay tuned for more updates and extra features coming soon!
The new release is live, you can download it for free on the AppStore: https://lnkd.in/eXtbw4x