So I am a student of design. One day our faculty asked us to draw a female demon and many of my classmates drew a fantasy creature or a demon. I wanted it to be related to real life so I imagined an angry mom who is angry because her child or husband did something to irritate her and now is scared shitless. I call her 'DEMON LADY'.

Posted on Aug 18, 2021
