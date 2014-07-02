Penina Finger

Leaf (damask-ish) pattern set

Leaf (damask-ish) pattern set damask pattern background vector seamless
Re-did the title graphic for this set of seamless patterns. The set is now live, and available on Creative Market.

Rebound of
Seamless Simple Damask Set
Posted on Jul 2, 2014
