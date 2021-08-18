Music Label Logo

Veronika

My logo for a music label. Since both words in the company name start with "S", it was clear for me that the logo sign had to spin around this letter. I made "S" look like a musical wire. I chose colors from magenta to deep purple for
the color scheme because they were commonly associated with music, art and creativity.

Posted on Aug 18, 2021
