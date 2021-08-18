Evgeniy Artsebasov

Icons

Evgeniy Artsebasov
Evgeniy Artsebasov
  • Save
Icons icon system iconset pictogram icon
Download color palette

Some interface icons for sbis.ru. More pictures at my Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Aug 18, 2021
Evgeniy Artsebasov
Evgeniy Artsebasov

More by Evgeniy Artsebasov

View profile
    • Like