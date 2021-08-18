Sergey Antoniuk

Meme Token Cryptocurrency Website

Sergey Antoniuk
Sergey Antoniuk
Hire Me
  • Save
Meme Token Cryptocurrency Website animation website shiba landingpage dogecoin token lending uidesign uiux binance crypto wallet finance crypto coin trade crypto exchange exchange cryptocurrency bitcoin trend
Meme Token Cryptocurrency Website animation website shiba landingpage dogecoin token lending uidesign uiux binance crypto wallet finance crypto coin trade crypto exchange exchange cryptocurrency bitcoin trend
Download color palette
  1. 11_3.mp4
  2. 1111111111111111.png
  3. 2222222222222222.png

Hi guys ✌
I want to share one concept for a meme-token landing page.

If your token needs a website, write to me, I'll help with that! 😉 👇
antonyuksergey11@gmail.com
Telegram | Linkedin

Also follow me on 👇
Behance | Instagram

Sergey Antoniuk
Sergey Antoniuk
UI / UX Designer. Creative ideas for your projects
Hire Me

More by Sergey Antoniuk

View profile
    • Like