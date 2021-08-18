Recommendations App

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Some people like to create collections of books, clothes, or games. It’s kind of a meditation for them similar to composing a music playlist. For such people, we’ve created a design of an app where users can create and share collections of items with their friends.
⬅️ On the left screen — a news feed with recently posted collections. You can like some posts, leave a comment, or add them to your favorites to get back to it later.
➡️ On the right screen — the user account. There you see all created collections and recently added items.
🔵 We used cobalt blue because it brings in the air of calmness and serenity: a perfect set for choosing anything.
Press 💜 if you like our design and share feedback!
P.S. If you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article.
Interface by Daria Lobacheva
Motion by Vladislav Korotkov