Recommendations App

Recommendations App list react native games music clothes books branding mobile app design collection recommendation mvp startup animation mobile online ux ui purrweb design app
Some people like to create collections of books, clothes, or games. It’s kind of a meditation for them similar to composing a music playlist. For such people, we’ve created a design of an app where users can create and share collections of items with their friends.

⬅️ On the left screen — a news feed with recently posted collections. You can like some posts, leave a comment, or add them to your favorites to get back to it later.

➡️ On the right screen — the user account. There you see all created collections and recently added items.

🔵 We used cobalt blue because it brings in the air of calmness and serenity: a perfect set for choosing anything.

Interface by Daria Lobacheva
Motion by Vladislav Korotkov

