Jayden McCloskey

UI Design

Jayden McCloskey
Jayden McCloskey
  • Save
UI Design illustration motiondesign design adobe gif aftereffects logo branding graphic design motion graphics animation ui
Download color palette

The crux of this animated logo is the use of negative space within the square to display "UI". When creating it I quite liked the cadence or rhythm formed by the "I" dropping into the spinning square. If I were to critique it now I'd say its a little fast.

Jayden McCloskey
Jayden McCloskey

More by Jayden McCloskey

View profile
    • Like