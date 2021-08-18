Francisca Udefi

Food delivery app

Francisca Udefi
Francisca Udefi
  • Save
Food delivery app product design food app figma dribbleshots ux ui
Download color palette

Food delivery app design. Home screen and Restaurant menu screens.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 18, 2021
Francisca Udefi
Francisca Udefi

More by Francisca Udefi

View profile
    • Like