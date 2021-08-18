Yayan Kurnia Akbar

Afaglow Feeds

Yayan Kurnia Akbar
Yayan Kurnia Akbar
  • Save
Afaglow Feeds app ux ui typography landingpage logo vector design illustration branding
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Aug 18, 2021
Yayan Kurnia Akbar
Yayan Kurnia Akbar

More by Yayan Kurnia Akbar

View profile
    • Like