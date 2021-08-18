Task planner mobile application

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Due to the pandemic we all are very busy with our office tasks & other meetings. Most of us are working from home. This is really very tough to control everything from sitting in a station. To remember my task list for everyday is now a burden for me. So, I tried to design my own daily task planner to solve my daily life problem.
This shot is about a simple, elegant and powerful layout. The design will help to implement good user experience and a flexible user flow.
My Responsibilities
• Implementing user experience (UX)
• Implementing user interface (UI)
Tools used
• Design - Figma
Font used
• Roboto
