Simon Kuzmanović

Rotameter App - Freebie

Simon Kuzmanović
Simon Kuzmanović
  • Save
Rotameter App - Freebie web design webapp app ui ux simple flat freebie form
Download color palette

Here is simple, flat style design, calculator web app that calculates two types of mechanical fluids.
PSD: http://cl.ly/2Y24090L1W0T

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2014
Simon Kuzmanović
Simon Kuzmanović

More by Simon Kuzmanović

View profile
    • Like